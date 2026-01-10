Parents arrested for murdering daughter in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested the parents of a 19-year-old woman in connection with her murder here, officials said.

Ghorwal SHO Vinod Yadav said the incident took place in Mahuanv village under their police station limits.

On Monday, a person named Ram Lakhan informed the police that his daughter Aarti (19) had slept with the family on Sunday night but did not wake up the next morning.

When family members tried to wake her, they found marks of strangulation on her neck.

The SHO said Lakhan initially accused two villagers of murdering his daughter and named them in the complaint. However, the post-mortem report and technical evidence revealed that the murder had not been committed by any outsider but by the victim's father himself.

He said the investigation also found evidence indicating the involvement of the victim's mother in the crime. The SHO added that the accused father had tried to mislead the police by attempting to falsely implicate other persons.

Police are probing the motive behind the murder, while further legal proceedings are underway, the officer said. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ