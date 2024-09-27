Parents claim Indore school staffer touched child inappropriately; 4 member probe panel set up

Indore, Sep 27 (PTI) A four-member committee was set up on Friday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh to probe allegations that a school staffer touched a 3-year-old girl student inappropriately, an official said.

All four members of the committee are women and it will be headed by the sub division magistrate (SDM), the official said.

The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, he said.

The parents of the child had created ruckus at the educational institution on Thursday alleging she had been molested by a staffer.

In a video that went viral on social media, an official of the school management was seen standing in front of the agitating parents and questioning the employee about the allegations.

Police have also questioned the employee, the official added.

The parents of the girl have been spoken to but they are yet to lodge a complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena said.

Police has assured the family of all help, Meena said. PTI HWP MAS BNM