Parents, grandfather sentenced to life for killing woman, lover in UP

Budaun (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A local court has sentenced the parents and grandfather of a 19-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her along with her lover earlier this year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, First, Farah Matlub on Tuesday held Mahesh, his wife Bhagwati and father Ram Avtar guilty of killing his daughter Neetu and her lover Jaipal (20) and awarded them life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts.

Enraged over his daughter Neetu's relationship with Jaipal, Mahesh along with his wife and father, hacked Jaipal and his daughter to death with a spade on January 2 this year in Parauli village, additional district government counsel Sanjiv Gupta said.

Jaipal’s father Surajpal had lodged an FIR alleging that despite repeated attempts by both families to dissuade the couple, they continued to meet, which infuriated Mahesh and led to the killings.

Police registered a case against the three accused and filed the charge sheet within 16 days.

Gupta said the court, after hearing arguments from both sides, convicted the trio and ordered that the fine amount be paid to Jaipal's parents as compensation.