Parents in Hamirpur demand change in school timings as temperatures continue to soar in HP

Hamirpur (HP), June 13 (PTI) The parents of students studying in various schools of Hamirpur on Friday urged the district administration to revise school timings for their children as temperatures in the plain areas on Himachal Pradesh continue to soar. School managements are taking classes as per the regular timetable for which the students have to reach schools by 9 am a parent Roshan Lal said and urged the administrations to review the timings.

According to parents, they have demanded the Deputy Director of Education (DoE) and Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur to review the school timings and make changes as temperatures during the day is touching 40 degrees Celsius with a risk of heat stroke in the afternoon.

They have demanded that the school timings be changed to -- 7 am to 12 pm or 7.30 am to 12.30 pm -- in summer for the convenience of the students.

The state government had already given powers to deputy commissioners concerned to take decisions in this regard, the parents added.

In Una district, the schools are closed till June 30 for the summer vacations while in Hamirpur first part of the summer vacations ended on June 8 and the second part would begin from July 13.

Another parent Rajni said the kids were reaching school amid scorching heat across the district and no guidelines have been issued by the DoE regarding holidays. In such a situation, students along with teachers are facing problems.

Parents said children are falling ill and dizzy every day at school owing to the heat, with students from pre-primary classes worst hit by the situation.

Official spokesperson said that the administration is keeping a close watch at the situation and had sought reports from the education department.