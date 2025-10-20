Parents in Kerala to work as labourers, 14-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Kandhamal

Phulbani, Oct 20 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a young man in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Daringbadi police station area, and the accused has been on the run, they said.

The girl has been living with her four siblings as her parents work as labourers in Kerala. The accused, who is known to the family, told the girl that her father had transferred money to his bank account to buy some items, police said.

He convinced her to go to the market with him to buy the items, but instead, he took her to a nearby forest and allegedly raped her, they said.

A case was lodged based on the complaint filed by the girl and an investigation started, they added.

A search is underway for the accused, police said.