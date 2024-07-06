Parents, kin held for killing woman over inter-caste marriage in Rajasthan

Kota, Jul 6 (PTI) The parents and some relatives of a 20-year-old woman were arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Saturday for allegedly abducting and killing her over her inter-caste marriage, police said.

A year ago, Shimla Kushwah and Ravindra Bheel ran away and got married in UP’s Ghaziabad, the police said.

On Thursday, the couple, who started living in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, came to Harnawadshahaji in neighbouring Baran district to withdraw money from a bank, they said.

After being informed by a relative, Mangilal, about Kushwah’s presence in Baran, her father, brother and three of their relatives came there and abducted her. Bheel informed the local police, who further alerted Jawar police station in Jhalawar about the incident.

Kushwah’s family members took her to her native village, where they allegedly strangulated her and took her body to a cremation ground for last rites in the village cremation ground, however, Jawar police rushed to the spot and recovered the body which was around 80 per cent burnt, the police said.

The woman’s father Kajodilal, her two nephews -- Meghraj and Lalit -- and brother-in-law Gyarsilal were arrested on Friday night while two other accused, her mother Chandrakalan and sister Lalitabai were nabbed on Saturday, DSP Jaiprakash Atal said.

A case was registered against 10-12 people under sections 103 (1) (murder), 238 (disappearance of evidence) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Harnawdashahaji police station, the police said.

Mangilal is among some other accused who are yet to be traced, they said.

The accused people in police custody confessed that they choked the woman to death and performed the last rite immediately after, the DSP said. PTI COR NB NB