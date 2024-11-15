'Parents must be wary of granting their children access to bikes and cars': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed concern over the alarming rise in traffic accidents across Kashmir.

Advertisment

"Each day we hear about traffic accidents claiming precious lives. Just yesterday two young boys tragically lost their lives and a third is battling for his life," he said in his Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid here.

Farooq, who is the chief Islamic preacher in Kashmir, urged the parents to exercise caution in providing youngsters with vehicles, particularly motorcycles and cars, which they often drive recklessly at high speeds.

"Parents must be wary of granting their children access to bikes and cars that they speed on, endangering their own lives and that of others," he said.

Advertisment

The Hurriyat Conference chairman also criticized the government's lack of seriousness in addressing the growing traffic issue leading to such incidents.

He said that many people, particularly the young, ride motorcycles and scooters at fast speeds and without helmets, risking severe injuries or fatalities.

Farooq called on the authorities to take stringent measures to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and to promote road safety awareness.

Advertisment

He also felicitated the Sikh community on their religious festival of Gurpurab.

"Our Sikh brethren have stood shoulder to shoulder with the Muslim community through thick and thin, even during the most challenging times, including the tragic Chattisinghpora incident. Despite such ordeals, they chose to remain steadfast in their bond with us," he said.

Farooq expressed hope that the ties between the communities would continue to grow.

Advertisment

"The bond between the two communities is rooted in mutual respect and love for the land . We must ensure it flourishes further," he said. PTI MIJ AS AS