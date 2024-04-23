Parents of 2 boys who drowned in open water tank to get Rs 10 lakh compensation: BMC tells HC

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that an ad hoc compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be paid to the parents of two minor boys who died after falling into an open water tank in a civic garden here.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata was informed by BMC counsel Anil Singh that the amount would be paid by the contractor concerned, who was to maintain the garden where the incident took place.

Two young children aged four and five years were reported missing and were later found dead on April 1.

The bodies were discovered in the water tank at the Maharshi Karve Garden located in Wadala. The tank did not have any proper cover or lid. The incident occurred when the two children went to the garden to play.

The high court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident and initiated a public interest litigation.

Singh on Tuesday told the court a sum of Rs 10 lakh (Rs 5 lakh per child) would be paid by the contractor to the parents of the victims as ad hoc compensation.

The court accepted the statement and posted the matter for further hearing in June. PTI SP NP