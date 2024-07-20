Parents of Agniveer who died in Kashmir appeal for probe into son's death

Hamirpur (HP), Jul 20 (PTI) The parents of an Agniveer soldier, who died in Kashmir earlier this week, have urged the president and prime minister to hold an inquiry into their son’s death and give them justice.

Nikhil Dhadwal, who was posted in Tanda area in Kashmir’s Akhnoor died on Thursday. He was from the first batch of Agniveers and had completed two years in the Army.

Dhadwal’s father Daler Singh, a taxi driver, said that he was informed on phone that his son sustained injury and later he died. He urged President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get an enquiry conducted into the cause of death on Saturday.

The soldier’s body was brought to his native village Lahlari in Himachal's Hamirpur district on Friday and the last rites were performed with full state honours.

Dhadwal’s parents said that the family was earlier informed by the army that he was seriously injured but later they told that he died.

Justice should be provided so that no one is afraid of joining a scheme like Agniveer, said his father.

Akhil, brother of the deceased soldier, has also requested the government to investigate his death and do justice to him.

"How did the death happen? It should be found out," he said.

On Friday, emotional scenes were witnessed as the Akhil lit the pyre in presence of hundreds of local people and others.

The family suspects that there is a mystery behind the death of their son which should be investigated.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a message to the family, said the news of the untimely death of Agniveer Nikhil is very sad. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh and SP, Bhagat Singh had also visited the home of Nikhil and consoled the bereaved family.

Lt Col Varun Gandhi who had accompanied the body from Kashmir to Hamirpur did not comment about the reason behind the Agniveer's death. PTI BPL NB NB NB