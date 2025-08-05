Parents protest outside Delhi Assembly, seek rollback of school fee regulation bill

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Parents staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, urging the government to withdraw the school fee regulation bill that was introduced in the House a day earlier.

The protesters, gathered under the banner of United Voice of Parents Association, said the bill "weakens existing safeguards and reduces transparency in the fee regulation process." According to the association, the draft law permits previously unapproved fees and introduces a requirement of 15 per cent parental support to lodge complaints, making it harder for parents to raise concerns.

They also claimed that the bill removes the mandatory audit of school financial accounts, which had been an important aspect of ensuring accountability under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR).

"This bill undermines transparency and accountability in the education system. It will affect the financial interests of many middle-class families," a representative of the group said.

Leaders from both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party joined the protest.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the government did not consult stakeholders before bringing the bill.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj flagged the absence of provision for school audits and the condition requiring a nod from 15 per cent of the parents to initiate complaints.

"We have requested the government to reconsider this provision," Bharadwaj said.

Protesters were seen holding placards that read 'Education not for sale', 'Roll back fee hike', and 'Shiksha hai, Vyapaar nahi (Education is not a business)'.

The Delhi government on Monday tabled the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, aimed at introducing a structured fee regulation framework.

It proposes three-tier committees and penalties up to Rs 10 lakh, as well as cancellation of school recognition, in case of violations. PTI SHB VN VN