Parents receive skull of teenage daughter killed 18 years ago

Kasaragod (Kerala), Nov 12 (PTI) Parents received the skull of their teenage daughter, killed 18 years ago, from a court here. The girl was murdered in Goa and chopped into pieces allegedly by a man from here.

The victim Sofia was hailing from Coorg in neighbouring Karnataka and her parents wanted to perform last rites to their daughter, according to their religious customs. The Principal Sessions Court here accepted their request and handed them over the skull of the girl on Monday.

The skull and fragments of bones, which were recovered from an isolated place some time after the death of the girl, became evidence in the case of murder of the teenage girl. Besides her mother Ayesha and father Moithu, people from Aiyangeri in Coorg, a few close relatives of the deceased girl were also reportedly present when the skull was handed over by the court. The mortal remains were taken to their native place and buried in a local masjid there on Monday night itself, family sources said.

According to police, 13-year-old Sofia was killed in December, 2006 in Goa while she was serving as a maid in the house of K C Hamsa, a contractor hailing from here. She allegedly suffered severe burns from kitchen and Hamsa, out of fear of punishment, killed the girl and chopped her body into pieces before dumping them in an under-construction dam site in Goa, they said. The mortal remains were recovered in 2008. Though the accused was arrested later and a local court sentenced him to death in 2015, the High Court commuted his punishment into life imprisonment in 2019. PTI CORR LGK ADB