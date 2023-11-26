Parents say humbled on outpouring of respect for brave son Captain M V Pranjal

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Parents of Captain M V Pranjal, who was killed during an encounter in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday said they are humbled by the outpouring of love and respect at the funeral of their loved son.

Pranjal, 28, who was killed in an encounter on Wednesday, was cremated with state and military honours at Somasundarapalya crematorium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Hundreds poured in to pay their last respects.

"Our dear boy Pranju was laid to rest as brave soldier Captain M V Pranjal," Anuradha Venkatesh and M.V. Venkatesh, the parents, said in a message. "The love, honour and respect he received was immense and heartwarming to witness." The mortal remains of Captain Pranjal arrived in Bengaluru late on Friday evening and arrangements were made for the public to pay homage before his final procession on Saturday. Hundreds joined family and friends on the 23-km journey from his house to the crematorium.

"We are humbled by today's experience. Heartfelt gratitude to every single person who was part of Pranjal's final march towards Veergati," the parents said in the message released to the media on Sunday.

Born in Mysore, soft-spoken and studious Pranjal studied at DPS MRPL School till Xth before pursuing PUC (Pre-University Course) at a private college in Mangalore. He completed an engineering degree at the Military College of Telecommunication in MP. Thereafter, he cracked NDA and joined the Indian Army. PTI ANZ MR MR