Parents storm into school accusing teacher of 'mercilessly' beating up their wards

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) Parents of some students of a private school at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday accused a newly-joined woman teacher of mercilessly beating their wards, and stormed into the institution to question the authorities about it.

A video of the parents storming into the school, located in Dombivli west, and the commotion that prevailed there went viral on social media.

Around 30 students, who accompanied their parents, could be seen with bandages applied.

The parents reached the school in the afternoon and questioned the management as to why the teacher beat up the students. They also demanded strong action against the teacher. The ruckus continued for a couple of hours.

Speaking to reporters, a parent of one of the children alleged, "The teacher beat up the children with an iron rod, in which they were badly hurt." Another parent said, "Two days back, we had approached the same teacher with a complaint that the students are not able to understand what she taught. It appears that she beat up the students to take revenge." Despite repeated attempts, the school management could not be contacted for a comment over the episode.

No complaint had been lodged with the police against the teacher. PTI COR NP