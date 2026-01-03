Parents, students hold peaceful sit-in demanding restoration of Jaipur school's CBSE affiliation

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Parents and students here on Saturday held a peaceful sit-in seeking restoration of the Neerja Modi School's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation, which was recently cancelled by the board.

The protesters said the decision had plunged the future of nearly 5,500 students into uncertainty and could seriously disrupt their education as it comes in the middle of the academic session.

They said the move would adversely affect examination preparation, regular studies, mental well-being and academic continuity of the students.

The CBSE on Tuesday cancelled affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur citing "gross violation" of student safety norms after a 9-year-old girl, studying in class 4, allegedly took her own life by jumping from the fourth floor of the school on November 1.

The board said the school is liable for "severest" of penalty and that the students cannot be allowed to continue studying in such an unsafe environment.

An inquiry panel formed by the CBSE to probe into the death of the student had pointed out several lapses on the part of the school, noting the relentless bullying faced by the girl, and mentioned that her parents had first raised the issue with teachers in July 2024.

The panel observed that the class teacher failed to act on the girl's distress, even when the child approached the teacher five times in the final 45 minutes of her life.

Meanwhile, parents also raised concerns that forcing students to shift to other schools could create difficulties in adapting to a new academic system and environment, placing additional pressure on children.

Anup Agarwal, a parent, said cancellation of the affiliation was directly impacting thousands of students.

"Cancelling CBSE affiliation of the school is directly affecting 5,000 students. If corrective measures have to be taken like a financial penalty or increasing security safeguards, then it should be done. Suicides have happened in IITs and IIMs also, but affiliation was never cancelled," he said.

Another parent, Shyamali Singh, termed the incident that led to the decision unfortunate but questioned its fallout on students.

"What is the fault of our students? The school may get be affected, but our children will be. How will they adjust? Students going for private coaching are being bullied. Punishment has been given to students and parents," she said.

The parents demanded that CBSE review its decision and provide written assurance about the schools to which students may be relocated, including whether they meet all prescribed norms. They urged the board restore the school's affiliation to ensure uninterrupted education.