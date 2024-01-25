Parents want to make children doctor, engineer, CA; should consider politician too: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said parents want to make their children doctors, engineers or chartered accountants, but they should also consider making them a politician.

Advertisment

Capable politicians are crucial for good governance, and the country will progress rapidly with good leaders, he said.

Therefore, parents should "consider making good politicians out of their children alongside aspiring for them to become doctors, engineers, or CAs", he said.

Addressing an event on the National Voters' Day at a school in Ambala Cantt, Vij called upon youths to give suggestions through social media and the NaMo app for the nation's development.

Advertisment

Underlining the importance of democracy, Vij said voters are the bedrock of democracy and their participation in it is essential.

Vij reminisced about his college days when he served as the General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, drawing parallels to his current role.

He urged everyone to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's resolution of making India a developed nation and praised the BJP as a party with strong principles and dedication towards the welfare of people.

During the interaction with mediapersons, Vij emphasised the importance of National Voters' Day and encouraged newly eligible voters to register. PTI SUN TIR TIR