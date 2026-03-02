Parents welcome ban on mobile phones in Himachal schools

Shimla, Mar 2 (PTI) With a ban on mobile phones coming into force in schools across Himachal Pradesh on March 1, parents and teachers on Monday lauded the move, saying it will help students focus better on studies and reduce screen time.

Reduced phone usage will also improve communication and social interaction among children, they said.

On February 5, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that the use of mobile phones by students would be banned in all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh from March 1.

He had said that strict action, including confiscation of device and a fine of Rs 500, would be taken against any student found in possession of a mobile phone in school.

"It is a good decision. Nowadays children are always busy on mobile phones and do not even interact with their parents. This will help them focus on studies," Kanta, a parent from Shimla, told PTI Videos.

Reducing mobile phone usage will definitely improve the mental and physical health of children, said another parent, Kishore from Nankheri.

Prerna, who came to drop her daughter to school, said this decision should have been taken earlier, but better late than never.

Banning mobile phones will give rest to students' eyes and reduce screen time, said Sheila, whose son is in the fourth standard.

A government school teacher, Daren Bhimta, said very few students, including those who go to tuitions after school, carry mobile phones with them.

"Mobile phones could be used for academic enrichment, but it was seen that students were busy watching reels or wasting time. Therefore, it is a good decision," he said.

The education department has directed all school managements to ensure strict compliance with the order. PTI BPL DIV DIV