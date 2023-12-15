'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to transform stress into success: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative aims to transform stress into success, enabling students to ace exams with a smile.

His remarks came on a post on X by the Union Education Ministry on Wednesday informing students, teachers and parents that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', their "go-to stress-relief event" during exams, is back.

It urged people to take part in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' activities and win a chance to interact with Prime Minister Modi.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile. Who knows, the next big study tip might come straight from our interactive session," Modi said.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

Responding to another post celebrating two years of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Modi said, "Kashi continues to prosper, scaling new heights of progress across diverse sectors including infrastructure, culture, tourism, commerce, innovation and more."

Reacting to another post which talked about taking ahead the PM's vision of India as a reading nation and residents of Pune setting the Guinness World Record for the largest reading activity on December 14 at SP College, Pune, Modi said, "Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading. Compliments to those involved."

In another post on X, Modi said there is immense enthusiasm as Kashi once again prepares to welcome people for Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a celebration of rich cultures.

This forum is a testament to the unity and diversity of India, strengthening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', he said.