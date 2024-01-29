Pariksha pe Charcha: Chhattisgarh student seeks PM's advice on exam nervousness

Raipur, Jan 29 (PTI) A student from Naxal-affected Kanker district in Chhattisgarh on Monday interacted virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programme and sought advice on ways to tackle nervousness ahead of exams.

Sheikh Kaifur Rahman from PM SHRI School Jawhar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kanker told the PM that such nervousness also resulted in mistakes in the exams, including not reading questions properly.

The PM advised him as well as other students to be patient, to not get overexcited and to reach the exam hall at least 10-15 minutes before to make themselves comfortable.

He asked the students to take a deep breath, go through the entire paper in order to make a strategy on how much time each question will take.

Modi also asked students to practice writing and urged parents to keep children stress-free before exams.

The live streaming of the programme, which was held in Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, was watched by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with students, parents and teachers at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium here.

Addressing the gathering after watching the programme, Sai said an ideal student should have five qualities - repetitive efforts of a crow, concentration of a crane and alert naps of a dog, eating less and being ready to leave home for better education.

Students are fortunate that, in their preparations for exams, they are not only getting the support of their teachers, parents and friends, but also the country's prime minister, Sai said.

"The PM is concerned as you are the future of the country. The Prime Minister's message to you is that exams are a celebration. Prepare for it like a festival, with enthusiasm and full energy. Positivity and hard work are the keys to success for students. You have to maintain your positivity while overcoming every challenge," the CM told the students.

The PM has been continuously working for changes in the education system and policy in the country to improve it, Sai said, adding that his government was also preparing changes accordingly in the education system and policy here.

Meanwhile, the state public relations department shared a picture in which Umeshwari Oti, a Class IX student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School in Sukma was seen sitting beside the PM during the programme ahead of his interaction.

Shivam Bansal, a student of Kota Atmanand School in Bilaspur and teacher Anita Pahare of Swami Atmanand School in Sukma's Tongpal also attended 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in Delhi, a state public relations department official said. PTI TKP BNM BNM