Pariksha Pe Charcha gets a makeover; panel of experts to join PM Modi

New Delhi: The much-anticipated annual event, Pariksha Pe Charcha, is set to return in 2025 with a fresh and innovative format.

This initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will feature an expanded panel of experts this year, bringing together a diverse group of personalities including Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, Rujuta Divekar, Sonali Sabharwal, FoodPharmer, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Technical Guruji, and Radhika Gupta, among others.

Their participation is expected to offer students a broader spectrum of advice and insights on managing stress, pursuing careers, and maintaining mental well-being.

Scheduled for February 10, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the event will host 2,500 students, selected from a record-breaking 3.56 crore registrations.

The new format will include interactive sessions where students can engage directly with the Prime Minister and guest speakers on subjects ranging from academic challenges to life skills.

The inclusion of high-profile figures from various fields is intended to resonate with students by offering diverse perspectives on success, resilience, and the importance of holistic education.

The event will also focus on mental health, with personalities like Sadhguru and Deepika Padukone providing guidance on meditation, stress control, and psychological well-being.

Prime Minister has traditionally used this platform to connect with students, offering them encouragement and practical advice for dealing with exam pressures.

This year's event promises to be a significant step forward in its mission to transform exam stress into a celebration of learning, making education an enjoyable, stress-free journey.

The Ministry of Education said that the new format aligns with the broader movement of 'Exam Warriors' to foster a supportive educational environment.

Educational kits will be provided to all participants, and the top 10 'Legendary Exam Warriors' will have the unique opportunity to visit the Prime Minister's residence.