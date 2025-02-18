Pariksha Pe Charcha: Prioritising topics to revision toppers share tips with school students

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Not stressing about volume of syllabus, prioritisation of topics and revision are among the tips shared by toppers of various exams during the last episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual Pariksha Pe Charcha broadcast on Tuesday.

From topper of NDA to UPSC, alumni of previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha shared their experience during a special session of PPC -- an annual event in which Prime Minister Modi interacts with students appearing for the board examinations.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, Modi preferred a more informal setting this time and took students to Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery for his annual interaction.

Eminent personalities such as Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekar, actor Vikrant Massey and spiritual leader Sadhguru have also shared their experiences and knowledge on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

Chidvilas Reddy, a student of IIT Bombay, said "there cannot be any fixed formula, what works for everyone is personalised preparation”.

Armanpreet Singh, who was topper of the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam last year, said one should not be bothered about the volume of syllabus.

“We usually have a habit of counting the number of pages of the chapter before we begin reading or learning it. This impacts our psychology. I believe one should not be bothered about the volume at first and should divide everything into parts. Prioritise the topics and revise,” he added.

Nutrition and health experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar and Revant Himatsingka, YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as 'TechGuruji' and Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, are among the other guests who have been part of the programme so far.

The first edition of the interactive programme with school and college students was held at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium in 2018. A seventh edition was held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, engaging participants from around the country and overseas.

Leadership lessons, meditation, exams versus knowledge, "focusing like a batter in action", and using technology wisely and not fearfully -- Modi touched upon multiple issues in a free-wheeling chat with students at Sunder Nursery during the first episode that was aired on February 10. PTI GJS AS AS