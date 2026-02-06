'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Sawant calls PM Modi’s interaction with students inspiring, insightful

Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday joined students for the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme, describing the interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and students as inspiring and insightful.

Sawant watched the programme with students at St Mary's High School in Ponda.

Speaking after the event, he said PM Modi's interaction with students — whom he described as the true foundation of "Viksit Goa" and "Viksit Bharat" — offered valuable guidance on approaching examinations with confidence and a positive mindset.

Sawant said that the prime minister encouraged students to remain stress-free during exams, embrace new technologies, and focus on learning lessons that go beyond textbooks.

"PM Modi guided students to face examinations with confidence and curiosity for learning. His message promotes a positive outlook towards life and education," he said.

Sawant expressed confidence that the interaction would motivate students to pursue their studies with renewed enthusiasm and prepare them to tackle both academic challenges and life's uncertainties with optimism and self-belief. PTI RPS ARU