Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first photos from wedding

Udaipur: Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday morning posted first photographs as newlyweds on social media, a day after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel here.

Parineeti and Raghav, both 34, got married on Sunday. The 'baraat' arrived at the Leela Palace in beautifully decorated boats.

The couple's wedding attire was aligned to the theme of the main function, which was "pearl white".

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .." the couple captioned the photographs on their Instagram accounts.

The bride opted for an embellished ivory lehenga paired with a customised veil, created by celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra, which had her husband's first name 'Raghav', embroidered in Hindi in golden colour. She completed her look with precious stone jewellery from Malhotra's label and minimal make-up and mehendi.

Dressed in an ivory sherwani and saafa, Raghav coordinated his look with Parineeti. His wedding outfit was reportedly created by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva.

From hiding behind umbrellas from the paparazzi to releasing pictures on social media from the nuptials after a long wait, the couple kept their wedding as private as possible. Their photographs from the reception party, however, went viral on the Internet hours after the ceremony.

For the post-wedding function, the bride chose a champagne pink sequin saree with a cape, teamed it with elegant precious stone jewellery and pink choodha (bangles). The groom opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the nuptials. Malhotra, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with actor-wife Geeta Basra, and former tennis star Sania Mirza were also present.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, and Kiara Advani were among the celebrities who wished the newlyweds on social media.

"My blessings always," Parineeti's cousin Priyanka, who gave the ceremony a miss, wrote in the comments section.

"Congratulations to the beautiful couple. May you always find peace and happiness in one another," wrote Anushka on her Instagram Stories.

Kiara also took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

"Welcome to the club. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love," she wrote on her Stories.

"My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings... all loving memories for life.. you bring joy and there is only is only love for you," Malhotra wrote on Instagram.

Parineeti and Raghav arrived here on Friday along with their families. The pre-wedding functions, including sangeet, took place on Saturday and the main ceremony was held on Sunday.

The couple got engaged in May in Delhi in a private ceremony.