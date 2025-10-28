Paris Agreement offers principles, but International Solar Alliance offers action: Benoit Faraco

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Paris Agreement "offers principles", but the International Solar Alliance "offers action", concrete action on the ground directed to communities, France's Special Climate Envoy Benoit Faraco said on Tuesday.

Faraco attended the 8th Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly here and also interacted with reporters.

The ISA was launched in 2015 and its founding conference was held in 2018 in New Delhi.

Asked what role does France see for itself in the ISA, Faraco said for his country, the ISA has "always been part of our priority".

"We were there in Paris in the corridors of COP21 when this idea was brought on the table by India. And at this time, 10 years ago, we were already convinced that in order to succeed in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, we would need initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance," he said.

"Because, the Paris Agreement offers principles, but the International Solar Alliance offers action, concrete action on the ground directed to the communities. And French President Emmanuel Macron was there for the launch of of the International Solar Alliance," Faraco said.

Since then, "we have been working" with India on a lot of topics, with a "big achievement", he added.

"The big achievement of the International Solar Alliance is that today, solar energy, solar panel, solar power is the cheapest and the cleanest source of electricity worldwide. It was not the case 10 years ago. Ten years ago, if you wanted to give access to communities to electricity in Africa, in India and Asia, or if you wanted to support your competitiveness, the best option was fossil-fuel energy. It was coal, fuel, gas. Today, it is solar. And, this is thanks to the work, what we did over the past ... in the International Solar Alliance," the envoy said.

So if the question is what is the role for the future, "I think we all could say that now solar energy is at market. So there is no need for international collaboration, because the economy will make solar happen everywhere in the world, without any support, without any international cooperation. This is not the case and that is why France will continue to invest with its partners in the International Solar Alliance," he said.

The French embassy in India, in a post on social media, also shared that Faraco met ISA Director General Ashish Khanna on the sidelines of the 8th Session of the ISA Assembly. It also shared some photos.

"In the run up to #COP30, they discussed ways to mobilise catalytic finance and develop skills to foster the green transition, scale up solar energy, and make it accessible to all," it said in a post.

The Paris Agreement is a legally-binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 195 parties at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris on December 12, 2015. It came into force on November 4, 2016, according to the UN Climate Change website.