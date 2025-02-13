Paris AI Summit: Factors preventing emerging economies from developing AI ecosystems discussed

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Leading policymakers, researchers and industry experts held discussions on the "key barriers" preventing emerging economies from developing robust AI ecosystems at a side event at the AI Action Summit in Paris.

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), a Delhi-based think tank, had organised the event at the just-concluded two-day summit in Paris in collaboration with the AI4India and the Center for Indo-European Cooperation (CIEC).

"Held under the theme ‘Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South’, the discussions centred on key barriers preventing emerging economies from developing robust AI ecosystems,” the CPRG said in a statement.

The event featured three “insightful” panel discussions that examined the interplay between AI (artificial intelligence), governance, and economic resilience, it added.

"The first panel discussion titled "Reimagining Economies: AI’s Role in Driving Growth in the Global South" explored AI’s transformative potential in reshaping emerging economies.

"Our esteemed panellists, Joël Ruet (CNRS, Ecole Polytechnique, CRG-i3) and Sean Dougherty (Senior Advisor, OECD), discussed how AI-driven innovations are influencing economic systems and fostering sustainable growth,” the CPRG said.

The second panel on ‘Data Sovereignty in the Global South: Leadership in the Age of AI’ focused on how the global south can assert leadership over its data assets while fostering equitable global collaboration, it said.

"The panel included Abhishek Singh (additional secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and CEO of IndiaAI), Gunjan Bhardwaj (co-founder and CEO, Partex N.V.), and Shashi Shekhar Vempati (co-founder, AI4India),” it added.

The CPRG said the third panel titled ‘Shaping Workforces: AI’s Influence on Non-Skilled and Semi-Skilled Labor’ addressed one of the most pressing challenges of AI integration – the impact on labour markets.

“Anthony O’Sullivan (partner and director, Whiteshield Partners) and Alok Agrawal (co-founder, AI4India) provided key insights on bridging policy gaps and ensuring equitable economic opportunities in an AI-driven world,” it said. PTI PK RHL