'Parivar bachao yatra': Punjab CM Mann takes swipe at SAD's Badal

Khanna (Punjab), Feb 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday took a jibe at Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal's 'Punjab Bachao Yatra', calling it 'parivar bachao yatra' and asserted that the ruling party will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Advertisment

Mann stated this while addressing a gathering organised for the 'ghar ghar muft ration' (doorstep delivery of ration) scheme by the Punjab government.

"All candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced by the end of this month," he said.

The chief minister said the state government has done "marvellous" work for the welfare of the people, so the masses will once again stand with them.

Advertisment

"History will be created in the state by 13-0, where 13 seats will be verdict in favour of pro-people policies of the state government and the Opposition will be badly renounced by people for their anti-Punjab stance," Mann said.

Referring to SAD's 'Punjab Bachao Yatra', the CM said the real name of this "gimmick" of Akali Dal is 'parivar bachao yatra'. He also dared the Akali leaders to tell whom they are trying to save the state from "after looting the state for 15 years".

He alleged that Akalis have "plundered" the state "mercilessly", besides "bruising" the psyche of Punjabis emotionally and patronizing several mafia in the state.

Advertisment

Mann said people are well aware of the "dubious" character of the Akalis and Badal family due to which their "theatricals" will not work now.

People have not forgotten the "dubious" role of Akali Dal as he targeted it over the issue of 2015 sacrilege incidents.

"The hands of Akali leadership are drenched with the blood of Punjab and Punjabis," alleged Mann, adding that people will never forgive them for these "sins".

Advertisment

Mann said that time has come when people must teach them a lesson by routing them out during the Lok Sabha polls.

Badal started 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' on February 1 to expose the "failures" of the AAP government and showcase the contribution of the erstwhile SAD governments in the state.

Taking on other rival leaders, Mann said Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, SAD leader Bikram Majithia and others are a "new variant of unemployed" people who were ousted by the people because of their non-performance.

He said these leaders are "envious" of him because he hails from a common family, adding that these leaders had always believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently. PTI COR CHS CK