'Parivar Development Authority' made Opposition 'frog in well': Adityanath slams SP

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday redefined the Samajwadi Party's slogan 'PDA' as "Parivar Development Authority", accusing the opposition party of promoting dynastic politics and limiting their vision.

PDA is an acronym which stands for 'Pichhda' (backwards), Dalits (Scheduled Castes) and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).

Responding to the Opposition during the 24-hour continuous discussion on "Vision-2047", the chief minister said the so-called "Parivar Development Authority" had turned the Opposition into a "frog in a well".

The remarks came after Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey questioned the chief minister's displeasure with the PDA slogan, claiming that the backwards, Dalits and minorities had greatly contributed to bringing his government to power. The 'P' in PDA could also stand for "Pandit", he added.

In his address, Adityanath emphasised that inclusive and holistic development formed the foundation for Uttar Pradesh and the progress of India, insisting his government discriminated against no one. Citing the example of Charvaka, he said the Opposition remained confined to their families, and their "Parivar Development Authority" mindset reflected Swami Vivekananda's concept of a frog in a well.

"The world is moving ahead on the path of competition, but you are still restricted to your family," he remarked.

The chief minister contrasted the state's poor condition after the 1960s with the achievements since his government assumed power in 2017, highlighting the establishment of the rule of law, a zero-tolerance policy towards criminals, and the creation of an industry-friendly environment. Positive governance, he said, had lifted UP to new heights.

He noted that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rose from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2016-17 to an expected Rs 35 lakh crore by the end of the current financial year.

Referring to India's economic journey, Adityanath pointed out that the country slipped from the world's sixth-largest economy in 1947 to 11th by 1980, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014, India rose to seventh place in 2017, fifth in 2024 and was set to reach fourth in 2025.

Highlighting infrastructure achievements, the chief minister cited the completion of the Saryu Canal National Project, which had remained unfinished for 50 years. Launched in 1971 with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, the project cost had ballooned to Rs 10,000 crore by 2021.

The "double-engine" government, he said, completed it, providing irrigation to 14 lakh hectares of land. Since 2017, 31 major irrigation projects have been completed, benefiting more than 23 lakh hectares.

On the agricultural front, the chief minister said the state produced 414.39 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in 2024-25, over 35 per cent of India's total, and 2,453.50 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane, accounting for 55 per cent of national output.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 90,000 crore had been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 2.86 crore farmers, while record procurement of wheat, paddy, maize, millet and sorghum had been made at Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said.

Adityanath also said his government promoted indigenous industries, whereas the opposition had discouraged artisans, forcing them to the brink of migration and starvation. Over the past eight years, cobblers, craftsmen and potters in villages had been provided toolkits to improve livelihoods, transforming their lives.

"Earlier, during festivals, markets were filled with Chinese goods, but now they are decorated with products made by artisans of UP," he said.

The chief minister mentioned that he gifts 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) items to every guest, while the previous opposition governments ordered bouquets of foreign flowers for the Saifai Mahotsav.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he accused them of "talking about freedom but working for slavery".

He alleged that they had tarnished the image of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and that Shivpal Yadav, the "last link" to his legacy, had also been sidelined.

Adityanath said that there was no distinction between Hindus and Muslims during the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show held annually.