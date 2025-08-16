Parivartan in civic polls, Op Sindoor themes dominate Dahi Handi events hosted by BJP leaders

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Political messaging for upcoming civic polls blended with the fervour of Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai and its satellite areas on Saturday, with BJP leaders organising Janmashtami celebrations marked by fanfare and cultural programmes.

Troupes of 'Govindas', adorned in colourful attire, formed daring human pyramids to break earthen pots filled with curd and sweets, suspended high above the ground, as thousands gathered to witness the spectacle.

The BJP has made winning the upcoming elections for civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a prestige issue. In Mumbai and the metropolitan region, the BJP is eyeing traditional Marathi votes to breach the citadel of Shiv Sena (UBT). In Worli, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a grand Dahi Handi event at Jambori Maidan organised by the Mumbai BJP unit under the theme "Parivartan Dahi Handi 2025".

The event, led by city BJP chief Ashish Shelar, drew massive crowds and top Govinda teams.

"This year's Dahi Handi will mark a new era for Mumbai," Shelar said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited several 'Dahi Handi' events across the city, took a veiled dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT) while asserting that a win for the ruling alliance was imminent in the upcoming local body polls, including in Mumbai.

"Change is imminent in the municipal corporation. We have broken the 'handi' (pot) of sins of those who looted the civic body and started the 'handi' of development," the CM said in a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which, in its undivided avatar, ruled Mumbai's civic body between 1997 and 2022.

The BMC has been under a government-appointed administrator since 2022, when the term of its general body expired.

In suburban Ghatkopar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam hosted an Operation Sindoor-themed Dahi Handi.

Kurla area saw another spirited celebration, with local BJP leaders collaborating with the Kurla Vyapari Sangh to organise a grand Dahi Handi festival. The event featured vibrant performances and substantial cash prizes, adding to the festive zeal.

In Bhandup, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya continued his 30-year tradition of participating in Dahi Handi celebrations. He broke a dahi handi at the fourth tier of a human pyramid.

Dombivli, a key MMR hub, witnessed a massive turnout where state BJP president Ravindra Chavan organised "Dombivli Pride 2025" Dahi Handi festival.

Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enforced strict measures. Helmets and harnesses were mandatory, and 125 hospital beds were reserved for injured Govindas, officials said.

The involvement of women's teams, like the Shakti Squad in Bandra, added an inclusive dimension, breaking traditional barriers with their seven-tier pyramids.

Fadnavis also visited Bhivandi in Thane district to attend former Lok Sabha member Kapil Patil's Dahi Handi celebration.

Similar events were organised by leaders of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Amid heavy rains, a 'govinda' team formed a 10-layer pyramid at an event in Thane, which Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik claimed was a "world record". He also announced a prize of Rs 25 lakh for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team, which achieved the feat.

This year's celebration is significant as it comes against the backdrop of the upcoming local body polls, with political parties using the occasion to mobilise their cadres.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival sees troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes. PTI ND NSK