'Parivartan Yatra' now people's yatra, Cong to be ousted from power: C P Joshi

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Saturday said that the party's ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ has now become a people's yatra and the public is willing to vote out the Congress from power in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at Udaipur, Joshi said people from every corner of the state are joining the yatra to extend support to the BJP and there is resentment among people against the ruling Congress government in the state.

“Congress had assured farmers of complete loan waiver but the promise has not been fulfilled yet. Repeated paper leak incidents disappointed youths. The law and order has deteriorated completely and women are not safe,” he added.

Joshi said people will give a befitting reply to the opposition ‘INDIA’ alliance as its partners spoke against the ‘Sanatan’ dharma.

He pointed out that Rajasthan had the highest price of petrol and diesel in the country.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bharatpur, Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar highlighted the efforts of the Modi government at the Centre.

Gurjar said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done more work in 9 years than what the Congress did in 70 years.

“400 new medical colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas and universities have been established in the country. Apart from this, construction of expressways, highways, modern railway stations and airports has also taken place at a fast pace during the BJP rule,” the minister added.

Gurjar, who was in Bharatpur for the the Parivartan Yatra, said that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world under the leadership of Modi. PTI SDA RPA