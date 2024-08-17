Park dedicated to persons with disabilities to come up in Raipur

Raipur, Aug 17 (PTI) A park dedicated to persons with disabilities will come up in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 17th 'Divya Kala Mela' here at BTI ground, Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India would be fulfilled only when the divyang persons become self-reliant and empowered.

The week-long fair 'Divya Kala Mela' focuses on empowering artisans and entrepreneurs with disabilities while celebrating their talent and creativity.

The union minister said the fair is an excellent display of the unique skills and entrepreneurship of persons with disabilities.

"People with disabilities are not short of talent. The need is to encourage and promote them. For this, the Centre has been running several schemes aimed at social and economic empowerment of divyangjans so that they can also play a key role in the country's overall development," he said.

PM Modi's dream of 'atmanirbhar' India will be fulfilled only when our divyang brothers and sisters become self-reliant and empowered, he added.

The minister announced the establishment of a park dedicated to persons with disabilities in Raipur if the land is made available. After the announcement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was present for the event, said 5 acres of land will be provided for it.

Seven categories of divyangjans have been increased to 21 categories, and the reservation for them in government jobs has been increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent. Under Sugam Bharat Abhiyan, ramps and separate toilets have been built in government buildings, railway stations and airports, he said.

The union minister further said his ministry provides national overseas scholarships to 75 students with disabilities and has received 25 applications this year.

Divya Kala fairs will also be organised in other cities of Chhattisgarh, and the chief minister will decide about their locations, he said.

According to officials, the fair featured products related to home decor, lifestyle, clothing, eco-friendly items and packaged foods prepared by over 100 divyang artisans, artists and entrepreneurs from around 20 states and union territories.

The fair was more than just a marketplace and will empower divyangjans under one roof through the 'Divya Kala Shakti' job fairs and Loan Mela that provides financial assistance to participants, enabling them to further their businesses, they said. PTI TKP ARU