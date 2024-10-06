Park dedicated to unsung heroes of military intelligence comes up in Pune

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) The 'Satark Park', India's first such structure dedicated to military intelligence operatives, has been inaugurated in Maharashtra's Pune with an aim to showcase some of the most valorous episodes associated with these unsung heroes, officials said.

The park features 40 busts of military intelligence personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Each bust is accompanied by a brief description of their heroism.

Lieutenant General Pradeep Kumar Chahal, Colonel Commandant, Intelligence Corps, and Commandant, MINTSD, inaugurated the park on Saturday.

Families of the fallen heroes were among those who attended the event.

Located in Wanwadi area of Pune Cantonment, the 'Satark Park' has been conceptualised and developed by the Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) in association with the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD).

It is inspired by the Corps of Military Intelligence motto 'Sada Satark' (always alert), as per officials.

The park has a wall with the Intelligence Corps' song, an abstract sculpture of Bharat Mata symbolising the invisible nature of their work along with busts of 40 martyrs, ranging from 1962 to 2020.

These include Brig RD Mehta, Nk Mehtab Singh (1962), Nk Bipin Chandra (1970), Nk Pratap Singh (1977), Lt Col Baldev Anand (1990), Lt Col K Krishnamoorthy (1994), Nk Jai Singh (2001), Capt Jitesh Bhutani (2003), Maj Mukesh Chaurasia (2005), Brig RS Mehta (2008), Sub Rakesh Kumar (2020), among others.

Majority of the military intelligence personnel and officers sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir and were awarded military honours posthumously, officials said.

"The idea to develop a park dedicated to fallen heroes of the Intelligence Corps since 1962 was proposed by the Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd. The firm researched and worked on the project with the help of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot and came up with this beautiful structure," Lt Gen Chahal told PTI on Saturday.

The stories of valour and supreme sacrifice which were confined to books till now will now be heard and witnessed by the public and the coming generations, who can take inspiration from them, he said.

"Today, I am getting an opportunity to unveil the park as some of the fallen heroes were my colleagues, and some were my instructors. I cherish fond memories of many of them," he added.

Lt Col Leena Bajaj, whose husband Capt Jitesh Bhutani sacrificed his life in the line of duty in 2003, was overwhelmed with emotions and said the park will ensure these heroes are no longer unsung.

"The park speaks for itself, showcasing the sacrifices of these soldiers. Future generations will draw inspiration from their stories. It will encourage them to add to the glorious history of our country," she said.

Capt Bhutani, an NDA exam topper, was posthumously awarded the Sena Medal. He made the ultimate sacrifice on November 15, 2003, during a counter-insurgency operation alongside 10 PARA (SF) at Chodhrigund in J-K's Shopian, as per the inscription along with his bust at the park.

RSIIL managing director Ameet Gadhoke said his firm has a long association with the Indian Army.

"Our involvement in Veer Nari functions, with the Military Intelligence Training School, inspired us to create this park. We undertook this project with great attention to detail to bring the stories of these unsung heroes to light and ensuring their bravery and sacrifice inspire future generations," Gadhoke said.

He said it is the country's first park dedicated to the military intelligence operatives.

The firm's director, BK Singh, said a thorough research was carried out during the project and every aspect of the park, including the detailing of busts, inscriptions, aesthetics, and overall design, was given due consideration.

The firm will take care of the park's upkeep and maintenance, Singh added.