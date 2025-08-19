Parked passenger coach of IndiGo catches fire at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) A parked passenger coach of domestic carrier IndiGo caught fire at the Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday, the airline said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

"One of our coaches caught fire while it was inactive for a few hours and parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai on August 19. The fire was immediately extinguished," the airline said in a statement.

It was a minor fire, IndiGo spokesperson said, adding it was investigating the incident to ascertain the cause. PTI IAS KRK