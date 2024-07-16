'Parking Policy' with short and long-term plans needed for Bengaluru: Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) Highlighting streamlined parking as a tool for traffic decongestion in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the city needs a "Parking Policy" with both short and long-term plans.

Replying to a question during the 'Question Hour', he said that he will discuss with the transport department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and others regarding what can be done collectively and practically.

"Probably the traffic issue that is seen in Bengaluru is not seen anywhere. There is no policy here, no infrastructure for the (number of) vehicles we have here, also there is no regulatory mechanism. If you go to any extensions, vehicles are parked on both sides of roads, making it difficult for vehicles to pass by," Parameshwara said.

He said this cannot be set right by the police department alone, and for this there is a need for cooperation between the transport department, BBMP, among others.

"We have identified 1,194 roads as no parking roads, but still parking is being done there. We need a policy for this. While giving permission for constructing houses/buildings it should be mandated to provide parking.

"There are such things in other countries. Imposing fines on those who park at no parking areas, defining parking areas, such rules have to be made and implemented strictly," he said. "So far we have just been fining or taking away vehicles." Noting that fine collection for parking vehicles in no-parking areas have increased, Parameshwara said, in Bengaluru in 2022 more than 12 lakh cases have been registered and over Rs 20 crore fine was collected. In 2023 more than 11 lakh cases were registered and over Rs 37 crore was collected, and in 2024 so far 5,21,326 cases have been registered and over Rs 5 crore fine has been collected.

"We are collecting fines, we have not stopped it, but the problem is not getting solved," he said.

The minister said he will discuss with the transport department and BBMP regarding what can be done collectively and practically, including a policy, and take action.

The home minister also said that during the recent police conference, strict directions have been issued. "New York Times has reported about Bengaluru traffic issue, it is being discussed everywhere....as short term plan DCP traffic and senior officers have been instructed to stand on the road and manage during peak hours -- morning and evening." Yelahanka BJP MLA Vishwanath said until a couple of years ago, vehicles parked at no parking areas were towed, but because some issues happened it was stopped. Now vehicles are parked under no parking boards and police are helpless, also in many cases penalties are not paid by the offenders.

"Lets not look into things like -- people will be angry and won't vote for us next time, we have to take strict measures. I appeal to the home minister to at least consider doing it as a model in my Yelahanka segment -- tow the vehicles," he said, adding, vehicles are parked on both sides of roads and this issue is across Bengaluru in all segments.

Vishwanath also suggested that plan approval should be given by authorities, if provision is made for parking at least one or two cars, and on spot penalties should be collected for parking at no parking areas and on streets which affects traffic. "There should be a parking policy for Bengaluru." Rajajinagar BJP MLA Suresh Kumar too concurring with Vishwanath said, almost 30 per cent of road width is today occupied by parking and there is not much space for carriage way.

Noting that there are incidents of vehicles being parked on the streets for months, he said, "Bengaluru needs a parking policy....there is need for short term and long term policy. Short term that can be handled by a jurisdictional police station, and long term things like parking lot facilities among others." PTI KSU KH