Parl IT panel submits report seeking strict rules, penalties on fake news

New Delhi: The parliamentary committee on Communications and Information Technology has passed and submitted a report to Om Birla, speaker of the Lok Sabha, proposing strong measures against the spread of fake news and malicious propaganda online.

Nishikant Dubey, Chairperson of the aforementioned parliamentary committee, announced the submission of the report on X.

In a post shared by him, Dubey Dubey stated that the report was passed by the committee and sent to the Speaker because Parliament is not currently in session. The recommendations focus on creating strict rules, introducing punishment provisions, and enforcing bans aimed at stopping misinformation and harmful content on digital platforms.

According to Dubey’s post, the proposals specifically target malicious campaigns and the use of artificial intelligence to push agendas against women and children. The committee has suggested that such content should not be allowed to circulate on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, X, and other news outlets.

He underlined that the intention behind these measures is to protect the country from what he described as misleading elements.

Dubey warned that India would not be allowed to go down the same path as some of its neighbouring countries. “We will not allow India to become like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, or Thailand,” he wrote.

कल हमारी संसदीय समिति ने इस तरह के दुष्प्रचार,फेंक,आर्टिफ़िशियल इंटेलिजेंस से महिलाओं,बच्चों के न्यूज़,फ़ेसबुक,यूट्यूब,एक्स पर एजेंडा चलाने वाले लोगों के लिए कड़े नियम तथा सज़ा के प्रावधान,प्रतिबंध लगाने का रिपोर्ट पास कर लोकसभा के अध्यक्ष को सौंप दिया क्योंकि संसद अभी नहीं चल… pic.twitter.com/FAe8NlPeuM — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 10, 2025

While Dubey’s tweet outlined the broad direction of the committee’s recommendations, it did not provide details about the exact rules or penalties being suggested. However, the language of the post makes clear that the committee intends the measures to be strict and binding.