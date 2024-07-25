Parl panel calls for in-built validation checks to avoid invalid entries into AB-PMJAY database

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Ineligible beneficiaries received benefits under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, resulting in excess premium payments to insurance companies, a parliamentary committee has said, stressing the need for in-built validation checks to avoid invalid entries.

The committee also flagged that patients earlier recorded as having "died" in the Transaction Management System (TMS) (used for claims settlement) continued to avail treatment under the scheme.

The Performance Audit of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) by the Public Accounts Committee of the previous 17th Lok Sabha was tabled in Parliament this week.

Data analysis of TMS revealed that 88,760 patients were recorded to have died during treatment under the scheme. A total of 2,14,923 claims recorded in the system as "paid" were related to fresh treatment of these patients, the panel report said.

The audit noted that the TMS was not only allowing initiation of preauthorization requests for beneficiaries already shown as "dead" in the system but was allowing all other entries such as "admission date, surgery date and discharge dates", the report highlighted.

The Union Health Ministry has said that the updated version of TMS has ensured that all necessary validations are in place, the report said.

The audit report further said that since an audit is only a test check, it also recommended a thorough checking of claims of patients who died during treatment may be made to ensure the accuracy of those claims.

The committee observed from audit findings that delays in registration requests for long periods have resulted in the denial of benefits to the potential beneficiaries.

The health ministry in their submission has said that National Health Authority (NHA) has written to all the states to provide an Aadhaar-seeded database of all beneficiaries, including government employees/pensioners so that de-duplication exercise can be undertaken, the panel said.

It also said that NHA had replied that it is developing an SOP for adherence by the states to ensure that any beneficiary family found ineligible as per Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) criteria can be removed from the list of eligible individuals/families.

"A delay in removing ineligible beneficiaries led to ineligible individuals receiving benefits from the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme resulting in excess premium payments to insurance companies," the committee said.

It recommended that validation checks should be built into the process to avoid invalid entries and increase the accuracy and reliability of the data besides streamlining the registration process to avoid delay in registration beyond the prescribed time.

The panel in the report further stated that during their course of examination found that there have been inadequacies in the process of identification and verification of beneficiaries under the scheme.

The committee notes from audit observation that PM-JAY had planned for the (March 2018) coverage of about 10.74 crore beneficiary households.

It noted that as per NHA records, 7.87 crore beneficiary households were registered, constituting 73 per cent of the targeted households of 10.74 crore (November 2022).

Out of this, 2.08 crore households had been identified, as per the scheme's guidelines.

The committee further noted that government has approved the expansion of the beneficiary base to cover 12 crore families based on National Food Security Act data. The committee recommended that to oversee the process of coverage of eligible beneficiaries based on an authentic database, an independent body should be set up.

It also recommended that the health ministry, states and UTs should devise a suitable mechanism to identify state-wise beneficiaries under the scheme in a time-bound manner.

The committee further noted from the audit findings, the failure of insurance companies to meet the claim ratio specified in comparison with the premium paid which led to a substantial amount of refund of premium being recoverable.

Out of the total refund of Rs 700.10 crore recoverable from insurance companies in six states and UTs, only Rs 241.91 crore has been partially recovered, leaving Rs 458.19 crore outstanding for the period from 2018-19 till June 2022.

While refunds have been received by some states and UTs, the process has been hindered by delays in final settlement statements and reconciliation of claims in other states and UTs.

The committee recommended that the ministry take immediate steps to streamline the refund mechanism thereby ensuring that insurance companies promptly refund excess premiums in cases of failure to meet claim ratios, as per contractual obligations.

It also stated that the physical verification process should be mandatory for the empanelment of hospitals under the scheme.

The panel also recommended that the ministry should ensure strict adherence to PMJAY guidelines across all states to prevent the recurrence of instances where grants are disbursed into multiple bank accounts, in violation of prescribed norms by conducting regular audits and imposing penalties for non-compliance.