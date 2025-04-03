Parl panel flags delays in MGNREGA payments, calls for pension reforms in NSAP

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over delays in wage payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and called for urgent reforms in the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) to ensure better support for vulnerable sections of society.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in its eighth report on MGNREGA that was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, highlighted that delays in wage payments continue to be a significant issue, affecting lakhs of rural workers dependent on the scheme for livelihood.

It noted that despite digital advancements, workers often face long waiting periods for their wages, exacerbating financial distress.

The report urged the government to address systemic bottlenecks, improve fund allocation, and ensure timely payments.

Additionally, the panel expressed concerns over the declining budgetary allocation for MGNREGA and the increasing demand for jobs under the scheme. It recommended revising the wage structure to match inflation and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms to protect workers' rights.

The report also pointed out issues such as the lack of proper job card issuance, the need for better social audits, and the importance of including more women beneficiaries in MGNREGA employment.

Furthermore, it emphasized that material shortages and administrative delays at the state level must be addressed to ensure seamless implementation of the scheme.

In its ninth report 'Impact of National Social Assistance Programme on the Poor and Destitute in the Villages', which provides financial assistance to senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities, the committee flagged inadequacies in pension amounts.

The report observed that current pension rates under the scheme remain insufficient to meet basic needs, urging the government to revise the amounts in line with rising living costs.

It also stressed the need for a simplified application process and better integration of NSAP with other social security schemes to enhance outreach.

The panel further recommended an increase in central contributions to NSAP, saying that the financial burden should not be disproportionately placed on state governments.

It also suggested greater transparency in fund disbursement and improved tracking mechanisms to prevent delays in pension payments.

The report emphasised the need to expand the coverage of NSAP, ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive assistance without bureaucratic hurdles. Moreover, it called for a periodic reassessment of pension amounts to reflect inflation trends and ensure sustainable social security support.

Another report analyzed broader welfare program inefficiencies, highlighting gaps in the implementation of direct benefit transfers (DBT).

The panel noted that DBT-related delays hinder access to essential social benefits, particularly in rural areas where banking infrastructure remains weak. It called for improved coordination between financial institutions and government agencies to ensure smooth transactions.

The report also stressed the need to strengthen awareness campaigns so that eligible beneficiaries are informed about their entitlements. The panel urged the government to launch community outreach programs, especially in remote regions, to educate citizens on accessing welfare schemes.

Additionally, it recommended leveraging technology, such as mobile banking and biometric verification, to simplify beneficiary authentication and reduce exclusion errors. PTI UZM ZMN