Parli NCP (SP) candidate claims CCTV made dysfunctional at polling booth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) NCP (SP) candidate from Parli assembly constituency, Rajesaheb Deshmukh, on Wednesday claimed that a CCTV camera was disabled at a polling booth in Dharmapuri.
In a purported video, a visibly annoyed Deshmukh can be seen talking to the polling staff about the "detached" cable of a CCTV camera and demanding to know who had done it.
Later, speaking to reporters, Deshmukh claimed that the CCTV had been made dysfunctional.
“People from minority communities are not being allowed to come to the booth to vote. Someone else is pressing the button (on EVM). If this is the case, why do we even need an election? It seems the administration is merely completing a formality,” he claimed.
Polling in all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.
In the Parli constituency in Beed district, Deshmukh from Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) is up against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. PTI AW NR