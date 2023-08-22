Parliament is for dialogue, discussion and debate: Vice president Dhankhar

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said Parliament and legislatures are for "dialogue, discussion and debate" and not for disturbance.

He was speaking during a programme at Sainik School in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh during which he motivated students to be disciplined, not have fear of failure and keep national interest above all.

“As the chairman of Rajya Sabha, I express my pain. The constituent assembly which gave us the Constitution held several meetings for around three years. The issues before this assembly were divisive and complex as compared to the matters which are there in the present, but all those were solved by deliberations,” he said.

“There was no disturbance in the constituent assembly even for a single day. In that context, if I see today's condition, it is a matter of concern and contemplation,” Dhankhar added.