Parliament must function in broader interest of people: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday called on the Centre and the Opposition to ensure that the Winter Session of Parliament focuses on the country's pressing problems rather than partisan clashes.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's appeal stemmed from controversies such as allegations against the Adani Group and the Sambhal mosque survey dispute, among others, which led to disruption in proceedings in both houses of Parliament this week.

"Both the government and opposition should ensure that the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament focuses on the country's pressing problems rather than partisan clashes," Mayawati said, according to a BSP statement issued here.

"Parliament must function in the broader interest of people. Both the ruling party and the opposition must demonstrate seriousness to address the challenges facing the nation," she added.

The BSP supremo on Saturday addressed a meeting of senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in Lucknow and stressed on them the need for Dalits and Ambedkarite communities to unite in their struggle for political empowerment.

She stressed that the fight for the "master key to power" must intensify to free the society from the grip of "casteist and communal" forces, according to an official statement.

Mayawati reviewed the party's organizational progress and directed the officials to address shortcomings at the district and divisional levels.

She hit out at the BJP, accusing it of diverting public attention from pressing issues like unemployment, poverty and inflation by using divisive tactics similar to the previous Congress governments.

"The BJP's promises during the elections are forgotten once in power, leaving fundamental issues unresolved," she said, according to the statement.

Mayawati also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government for prioritizing religious agendas over constitutional responsibilities.

She emphasized that economic struggles, unemployment and lack of education continue to affect millions in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand.

"The government's failure to fulfill its responsibilities has pushed the public into deeper poverty and backwardness," she said.

Speaking on the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mayawati reiterated the BSP's commitment to his vision of a welfare-oriented and egalitarian society.

She announced plans for programmes on December 6 to honour Dr Ambedkar's contributions.

The BSP supporters will gather at prominent sites in Uttar Pradesh like the Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow and the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, while similar events will take place across other states.

Mayawati also addressed the challenges posed by the opposition parties, urging the BSP workers to prepare for electoral battles with renewed vigour.

Referring to the recent state election results in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, she criticised the influence of money, muscle power and misuse of government machinery in undermining free and fair polls.

She warned that "such practices erode public faith in democratic institutions" and called for "stringent measures to restore trust".