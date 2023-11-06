Parliament panel adopts reports on criminal laws

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee on home affairs on Monday adopted three reports on bills to replace the existing criminal laws with some opposition members submitting dissent notes, sources said.

The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by BJP member Brij Lal, met on Monday, nearly 10 days after members had sought additional time to study the draft reports circulated late last month.

Parliamentary sources said some opposition members had already submitted their dissent notes to the reports on the three bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, respectively.

Some more opposition members were expected to submit dissent notes in the next two days as per rules, sources said.

On October 27, the standing committee on Home could not adopt the three draft reports as some opposition members pressed for more time to study them.