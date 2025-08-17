Parliament panel to hear social media giants on cyber safety of women

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A parliamentary panel will on Tuesday hold discussions with representatives of major social media platforms on the issue of cyber crimes and safety of women online.

The 11th sitting of the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women will see participation from officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), besides representatives of social media giants like Google (YouTube), Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) and X (formerly Twitter).

The committee is examining the subject 'Cyber Crimes and Cyber Safety of Women' in the wake of rising concerns over online harassment, stalking, trolling and the misuse of digital platforms to target women.