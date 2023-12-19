Parliament passes bill extending protection for unauthorised colonies in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill extending protection from punitive action against unauthorised developments in Delhi for three years beyond December 31.

Earlier in the day, The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023 was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha after a brief discussion in which three members participated.

In the Upper House, eight members participated in the discussions on the bill and it was passed by a voice vote.