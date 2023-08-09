Parliament passes bill to add two synonyms of Mahar community in Chhattisgarh's SC list

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to add two synonyms for the Mahar community in Chhattisgarh to the state's list of Scheduled Castes.

Advertisment

The bill was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session.

The bill seeks to add "Mahara" and "Mahra" as synonyms of the Mahar community.

Replying to a discussion on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar urged for its passage.

The proposed legislation will help expand the benefits of government schemes and benefits meant for Scheduled Castes in the state to around two lakh more people, he said. PTI RSN SMN