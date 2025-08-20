Parliament passes bill to set up IIM in Guwahati

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati with the Union government providing a capital support of Rs 550 crore.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Opposition staged a walkout after the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this will be the 9th IIM to be established under the Narendra Modi-led government in the last 10 years.

"The 21st IIM in the country will be set up in Guwahati at an investment of Rs 550 crore," the minister said.

He expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his efforts to seek approval for the establishment of an IIM in the state.

"I am happy today (with) the way Northeast is emerging. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is solidly behind the Northeast... IIM Guwahati will certainly create a bigger scenario for entire Northeast, especially Assam and Guwahati," Pradhan said.

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 -- which was passed amid din in the Lower House on Tuesday -- will help set up the second IIM in the Northeast after Shillong.

The establishment of an IIM in Guwahati as an institution of national importance is one of the projects under the special development package provided to Assam. PTI RSN TRB