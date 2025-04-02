Parliament passes Immigration and Foreigners Bill

New Delhi: Parliament approved a bill to regulate immigration, entry and stay of foreigners in India, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod on Wednesday.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 was passed in Lok Sabha on March 27, 2025. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill by voice vote on Wednesday.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attacked the previous Congress government and the TMC dispensation in West Bengal for "aiding" illegal immigrants enter the country and "facilitating" their stay by including their names in voters' list and ration cards.

This was strongly objected to by the Congress and TMC members, who along with other opposition parties, staged a walkout from the Upper House.

Rai said, "As many as 26 members expressed their views on the Bill. It was necessary to bring this Bill to make our universities, education system and economy world class level." He explained that the law was scattered and the Bill will unified this legal framework.

About the suggestion on referring the Bill to the standing committee, he stated that this Bill was brought after deep study of three years.

Rai stated that the Immigration Bureau is already in existence which was questioned by members.

The bureau will be the only agency to deal with issues related to immigration and this is the system which is being followed worldwide.

He said that all those people are welcomed in the country who will come here for education and aiding research and development work.