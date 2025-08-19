Parliament passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Parliament on Tuesday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 that aims to further liberalise, modernise and make India's mineral sector more dynamic, especially with a focus on critical and strategic minerals.

The bill, which seeks to amend the original Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, was passed in Lok Sabha on August 12. Rajya Sabha passed it with a voice vote. About 19 members participated in the debate and shared some constructive suggestions.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken revolutionary reforms in the coal and mine sector in the last ten years.

In critical minerals, the country is dependent on imports due to less reserves in India. With demand for critical minerals expected to rise further, the government is focusing on enhancing domestic production and exploring overseas market to secure the supplies, he added.

One of the key amendments in the bill is renaming of the National Mineral Exploration Trust as the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust, and its scope has been expanded to fund exploration and development both domestically and internationally.

"A forward looking reform, which has been hanging fire for very long time. This bill is not just about minerals, it is about securing India's economic security, future and ensuring development in more transparent and sustainable way," BJP leader Kiran Choudhary said during the debate on the bill.

India is the world's third largest in the mineral wealth. Yet the mining sector is constrained by outdated laws, fragmented leases, lack of accountability. The bill is important as it addresses all these gaps, she said.

The bill balances development with sustainability and provides for community participation and welfare of people in the mining areas, she added.