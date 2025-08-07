Parliament passes The Coastal Shipping Bill

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Parliament on Thursday passed The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025 with the Rajya Sabha approving it amid continued protest by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Bill would reduce the compliance burden for Indian ships in line with the concept of "ease of doing business", and ensure supply chain security for the country.

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025 was approved in the Upper House through voice vote amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

The Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on April 3, 2025.

The text of the Bill says it aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to regulation of coastal shipping, promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation therein, to ensure that India is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by the citizens of India for its national security and commercial needs.

Under the Bill, coastal waters mean territorial waters of India, along with adjoining maritime zones.

Territorial waters extend up to 12 nautical miles (about 22 km) from the coast, while adjoining maritime zones extend up to 200 nautical miles (about 370 km). PTI AO DRR