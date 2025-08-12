Parliament passes two Bills to improve transparency in sports governance

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Parliament on Tuesday approved two Bills for the development and promotion of sports, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya describing them as robust legislation to bring in transparency and enhance sports governance in the country.

The two Bills -- The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 -- were passed in the Rajya Sabha after the Opposition walked out soon after the minister moved the Bills for consideration and passage.

The Lok Sabha passed the two Bills on Monday.

Replying to the debate on the Bills in the Upper House, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The passage of these Bills will usher in a new era in the country's sports sector".

He said it would have been good if the Opposition had participated in the discussion on this Bill, but it is unfortunate that those who talk about women, tribals and youth did not participate or give suggestions on these Bills, which will take care of the talent of rural youth, women and tribals.