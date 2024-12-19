Parliament scuffle: 2 injured BJP MPs still in RML Hospital ICU, BP levels under control

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Two BJP MPs who were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here after suffering head injuries in a face-off between the opposition and NDA members in Parliament premises on Thursday are still in the ICU and being closely monitored, doctors said.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries, hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla said.

"They are admitted in the ICU. Their blood pressure levels have been brought under control and their condition is being monitored by a team of doctors," he said this evening while giving an update on their condition.

According to Dr Shukla, Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in.

"He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched. His blood pressure and anxiety levels were high when he was brought in," the medical superintendent said.

Dr Shukla said Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. "However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had also shot up. It has been brought under control." The medical superintendent of the RML Hospital said both the MPs have been administered medicines to manage their blood pressure, pain and anxiety while investigations like CT scan of the head and cardiac tests were underway.

"Both of them are in ICU. We are trying to stabilise them," the doctor said.

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Trouble began when the INDIA bloc members insisted on entering Parliament through the BJP MPs holding a protest instead of using the space left empty on one side of the staircase of the Makar Dwar, used by members to enter and exit the building.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sarangi and Rajput and enquired about their health after they sustained injuries in the Parliament complex, sources said.

The 69-year-old Sarangi, a BJP member from Balasore in Odisha, suffered injuries on the left temple of his forehead. BJP member Nishikant Dubey accused Gandhi of pushing the senior leader.

"Are you not ashamed Rahul, you are resorting to rowdy behaviour ('gundagardi'). You pushed an old man," a furious Dubey charged Gandhi.

"He pushed me," Gandhi countered Dubey, walking off after having a cursory look at Sarangi, who was being attended to by fellow BJP members.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, who fell on me and I got injured," he told reporters as BJP members squatted at the Makar Dwar raising slogans against the Congress.

"I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.

Later, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi met Sarangi in the hospital to enquire about his well-being. Chouhan told TV reporters that Sarangi received a few stitches to stop the bleeding.

"Appropriate action will be taken after examining the injuries suffered by Sarangi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. "Parliament is not a place to show physical strength. It is not a wrestling ring," he added.

Later, Congress MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a complaint against the alleged unruly conduct of BJP MPs against Rahul Gandhi and stopping him from entering Parliament House.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was pushed by BJP MPs after which he lost his balance and was forced to sit on the ground, injuring his knees that have already undergone surgery.

He sought an inquiry into the incident, claiming it was not just an attack on him personally, but on the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president. PTI PLB KVK KVK