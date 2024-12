Parliament scuffle case against Rahul Gandhi transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday transferred the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises to its Crime Branch, an officer said.

This comes a day after the city police registered an FIR against Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises.

"The Crime Branch will now investigate this case," the officer said.

On Thursday, a face-off at the Parliament entry steps between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured.

The FIR under sections 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station. PTI ALK BUN NB