Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police files FIR against Rahul Gandhi; check sections

Bansuri Swaraj, Anurag Thakur and Hemang Joshi

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said.

An FIR under section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station.

Earlier in the day, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises, and sought his indictment under sections of attempt to murder and other charges.

BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street Police Station and filed the complaint.

